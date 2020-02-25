Florida Georgia Line pitch Carrie Underwood for a “massive collaboration” on new song

Florida Georgia Line wants to collaborate with Carrie Underwood, and they already have a song in mind for it.

The hitmaking duo turned to Instagram to make their plea for the fellow superstar to join them on a song they recently wrote with pop star Julia Michaels. Dubbing it a “public song announcement,” the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are in the studio excitedly talking up the new track before offering fans a snippet of the demo they recorded with Julia.

“We’d really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song. We think it’d be a massive collaboration, we’d love to send it to you,” they share before pressing play on the track that feature lyrics, “Man it feels good just ridin’ around/ All around you and the windows down/Feels good, feels good/Good to love you baby/And yeah it’s like heaven having you to hold/My sweet ice tea, my little country gold.”

“Just call us,” Brian teases.

“Let us know if you want it, we’re going to send it your way. Let’s go Carrie!” Tyler adds.

FGL are the kings of collaboration, known for such crossover hits as “Cruise” with Nelly and the record-breaking “Meant to Be,” with Bebe Rexha.

