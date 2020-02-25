“Blessings”: Florida Georgia Line receive Pandora’s Billionaire award

Florida Georgia Line are Billionaires.

The hitmaking duo have been bestowed with the Billionaire plaque by Pandora for achieving a whopping five billion career ‘spins’ on the digital music platform. They are also among the top 10 country acts to have the most spins in Pandora history.

The singers were surprised with the commemorative plaque backstage at the Big Machine luncheon during 2020 CRS.

“We are constantly blown away by the support from our fans and are grateful to Pandora for sharing our music around the world. This honor inspires us even more and we can’t wait for you to hear what’s coming next!” FGL’s Brian Kelley says.

FGL’s current single, “Blessings,” has also been on Pandora’s Top Spins chart for seven weeks in a row.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.