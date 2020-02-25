Blanco Brown and Parmalee share smile-filled “Just the Way” video

Blanco Brown and Parmalee have released the heartwarming video for their collaborative song, “Just the Way.”

The sunny video shines a spotlight on different types of women, from a young girl who’s in a wheelchair to an older woman full of life. The scene is set against a colorful backdrop as the guys hand each woman red, pink and yellow roses, the camera capturing their delighted reactions as the bubbly pop-country song plays overhead.

“Just the Way” was released in late 2019 and marks the first collaboration between the label mates and longtime friends. The song will make its live TV debut when Blanco and Parmalee perform “Just the Way” on the Today show on Wednesday, February 26 during the fourth hour.

