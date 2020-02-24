Toby Keith receives Arnie Award at 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Toby Keith has another honor to add to his collection.

The “How Do You Like Me Now?!” singer was the recipient of the Arnie Award at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California.

Awarded by Golf Digest, the country star was recognized for his efforts in helping critically ill children and their families in his home state of Oklahoma through his own annual tournament, Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic. The 17th annual event will take place in Oklahoma City later this year.

Toby also showed off his golf skills during the Pro-Am when he sunk a nearly 40-foot-long putt at the 15th hole on the Pebble Beach Golf Links course. With the move, he birdied on his third round at the hole, nearly replicating a shot he made at the same “lucky hole” during the 2019 tournament.

Toby launches his Country Comes to Town Tour on May 1 in Estero, Florida, continuing through September 5 where it wraps at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

