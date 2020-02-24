Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye marries songwriter Josh Kerr

Maddie & Tae‘s Taylor Dye is married.

Taylor wed songwriter Josh Kerr in a ceremony in Nashville on February 21. The couple shared photos from the special day on Instagram, revealing that Taylor wore a long-sleeved white gown with a plunging back. They also included shots of them standing face-to-face as they took the wedding vows while another shows them kissing as family and friends hoist white ribbons over them in celebration.

“My person for life. I am madly in love with you @joshkerrmusic,” the singer writes. “Wife, my forever, my best friend,” Josh captions alongside a gallery of wedding photos.

The singer-songwriter couple announced their engagement in September 2019. Taylor celebrated her bachelorette party earlier this month, thrown for her by her Maddie & Tae cohort Maddie Marlow.

