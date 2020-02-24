ICYMI: Brandi Carlile Will Serve As The Official Ambassador Of Record Store Day 2020

(Timothy Kuratek/Getty Images)

With Record Store Day coming up in April, it was becoming crunch time to name this year’s ambassador. Luckily for us, Nashville’s Brandi Carlile made the announcement via video from her attic studio in Seattle that it would be her!

“We’ve been making the physical manifestation of independent-minded music for over two decades in this space. What independent record stores do is that they mine, archive, love, meticulously care for, and make available to you other people’s dreams.” Carlile says.

She adds, “The Twins (longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth) and I have never made an album that we didn’t intend to be in an independent record store. Thank you so much for recognizing this love in me and the Twins and giving us this opportunity. We won’t let you down.”

According to Rolling Stone, the 13th annual Record Store Day takes place April 18th at independent shop around the world. Previous Record Store Day ambassadors include St. Vincent, Metallica, Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack White and more.

