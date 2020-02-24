Carrie Underwood says it’s “good to be back” at Nashville Predators game with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher returned to Bridgestone Arena for a weekend Nashville Predators game, but this time as fans of Mike’s former team.

The powerhouse vocalist and former NHL player were in the stands when the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, but the event was a bit nostalgic for the couple, who spent many nights at the arena when Mike was a member of the team for seven years, two of which he spent as captain.

Carrie shared a snap of their night out on Instagram, throwing up the team’s “fang fingers” and joking that maybe her unemployed husband should return to the ice.

“Good to be back at a @predsnhl game! Way to pull out the win, guys! Didn’t realize how much I missed it. Think I can talk the hubby into coming back for one more round?” she writes alongside playful hashtags such as #UnRetiredAgain? and #MyHusbandNeedsAJob.

Mike was traded to the Nashville Predators from his native Ottawa Senators in 2011. He announced his initial retirement in 2017, but a few months later he decided to rejoin the team for a final season, officially retiring from the NHL in 2018.

Carrie was recently surprised with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America commemorating her latest album, Cry Pretty, earning Platinum status.

