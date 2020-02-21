‘You Would Think’: Tucker Beathard’s new song feels the pain of a one-sided relationship

Tucker Beathard returns with an emotional new power ballad that’s all about the pain of still caring about someone who no longer cares for you.

Called “You Would Think,” the song describes a breakup that ends on one-sided terms — but Tucker says that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s about a romantic relationship.

“We all had different impressions of it while we were writing it,” he tells American Songwriter. “I was under the impression that it was talking about a kid and his relationship to his father. We kept it open to interpretation and we didn’t specify what we were talking about.”

Speaking of fathers, one of Tucker’s co-writers for “You Would Think” was his own dad, Nashville songwriting legend Casey Beathard. By this point in Tucker’s career, the father-son duo have plenty of experience writing together, and the singer says they’re typically able to set aside their personal dynamic when they head into the writing room.

“You Would Think” comes off the upcoming second chapter of Tucker’s debut album. The first half of the project, Nobody’s Everything, dropped in 2018.

It’s also the first song Tucker has shared since his younger brother Clayton was killed in a bar stabbing in Nashville last December. The singer’s relationship with his brothers has previously been the subject of his songwriting, too, and in the wake of Clayton’s death, Tucker posted a clip of his song “Brother” on social media as a tribute.

