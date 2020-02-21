Nashville notes

Americana legend John Prine announced that he’ll be taking a break from touring in order to recover from a hip injury. A post on the singer’s Instagram explained why John’s taking some time off the road, adding that he’ll be back in time for Merle Fest in late April.

Eric Church, Shooter Jennings and more are featured in a new documentary, Chasing Whiskey — the Untold Story of Jack Daniels. The new film is a deep dive into the history and making of Jack Daniels whiskey. The documentary will be available in select cinemas for one night only on May 11.

Kree Harrison’s new single, “Make it Easy,” is out today. Her sophomore album, Chosen Family Tree, is due out on June 12, 2020.

