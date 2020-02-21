LeAnn Rimes puts quirky Western spin on Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”

LeAnn Rimes donned Western wear and headed to a saloon-themed Gruene, Texas photo studio for the latest installment of her LovE Sessions. The singer’s newest cover performance taps pop singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

The breakup ballad’s subject matter may tug on the heartstrings, but LeAnn says she was equally inspired by Lewis’ goofball sense of humor.

“It’s such a beautiful song! Definitely one of my favorites that’s come out in the last few years,” LeAnn says of “Someone You Loved.” “I adore Lewis Capaldi’s voice, but I adore his wacky sense of humor just as much. So, in honor of not only a great song, but the pure entertainment he brings to the world, we thought we’d take this video down a little cheeky path.”

LeAnn’s LovE Sessions celebrates the month of love with a new release every Friday. Each week, the singer covers one of her favorite love songs. Though LeAnn’s known best for her country roots, she explores far beyond her home genre, putting her own spin on songs by the likes of Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez. Previous installments of the LovE Sessions were filmed at her home, but this time around, she recorded “Someone You Loved” while on Tour in Texas.

