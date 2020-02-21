Kenny Chesney’s long-awaited, perspective-finding new single is out ‘Here and Now”

After teasing new music for several weeks and even sharing the title of his next single, Kenny Chesney’s next tune is finally available for us to hear.

“Here and Now” is the name of the song, which serves as an uptempo reminder of the importance of staying present in the moment.

Kenny and his co-writers, including “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” duet partner David Lee Murphy, wrote the song “Here and Now” while sharing cold drinks, soaking up the sun and telling stories about life.

“This song kind of blew my mind,” Kenny says. “The chorus is everything I feel about that time onstage with No Shoes Nation…that rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it.”

“Here and Now’s” release comes just two days after Kenny accepted the Country Radio Seminar Humanitarian Award in honor of all the causes he’s supported over the years, such as his work to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The song doubles down on the singer’s message of making the world a better place — and savoring every moment along the way.

“There is so much in the world we can’t change,” Kenny declares. “You can get so caught up in that, you miss your life. I can’t save the world, but I can make music that makes people happy, play shows that let them forget their problems for an evening — and occasionally cut a song that maybe reminds all of us what we ought to be embracing.”

