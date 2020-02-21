Frankie Ballard and wife Christina welcome daughter Pepper Lynn

Congratulations are in order for Frankie Ballard and his wife, Christina who welcomed their daughter Pepper Lynn on February 8.

The couple shared the exciting news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday alongside an adorable photo of a tiny leather jacket embellished with a pink rose, pink floral scarf and uber-cute stuffed animal.

“God gave us a DAUGHTER,” she wrote. “@frankieballard I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl.”

“Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim. Pepper Lynn you’re a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy Cue all the tears,” she added.

The first-time parents, who married in March 2017, revealed they were expecting in November. At the time, the “Sunshine & Whiskey” singer had a hard time finding the words to describe how he was feeling about finding out that he would become a father but eventually he spit out, “Shock-tacular, grateful, awe.”

“This is our first baby in here,” Ballard told People while on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards. “We’ve been excited to become parents for a long time… to have our growing little family is a dream come true.”

