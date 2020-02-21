BIG 3: Amazon Cracks Down, Cards Begin Play Tomorrow & MO’s Safest Cities

1. Amazon is telling its independent sellers that it will remove any listing that falsely claims it will cure or kill coronavirus.

Amazon removing items claiming to cure, treat or prevent the coronavirus from marketplace https://t.co/GwgelE7MqS pic.twitter.com/XcMnv0fgSk — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 21, 2020

2. The Cardinals begin their Grapefruit League schedule tomorrow by hosting the Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

3. Alarms.org released its annual list of the safest cities in Missouri list. All five cities are in the St. Louis County area.