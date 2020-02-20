Reba McEntire signs to UMG Nashville, readies first arena tour in nine years

Reba McEntire dropped a huge surprise on fans today: She is returning to Universal Music Group Nashville, her original label home, which is where she spent the first 32 years of her career.

Reba spent time with both Mercury and MCA Records, two of the four labels that form UMG. It’s been over a decade since she released an album through the platform: Her most recent project with UMG was her 50 Greatest Hits album, which dropped in 2008.

In the meantime, though, the singer has kept busy, putting out her most recent album, 2018’s Stronger Than the Truth, via Big Machine Records.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” says Reba, who celebrated 33 chart-topping singles during her time with UMG. “I am thrilled because my catalogue is here at Universal and I’m really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

To that end, Reba’s hitting the road. On March 20, she’ll embark on her first headlining arena tour since 2011. Rising artist Caylee Hammack will join as opening support for the country legend.

In addition to her own tour, Reba will spend time in Las Vegas with Brooks & Dunn for the two acts’ previously announced residency. For a full list of dates and info, visit Reba’s website.

