New Amazon mini-documentary, ‘Velocity,’ offers a behind-the-scenes look at Kane Brown’s career

Amazon Music has released a new exclusive mini-documentary, called Velocity, about the rise and reign of country superstar Kane Brown.

The short film follows Kane’s journey from a budding artist who gained his first fans through social media covers of artists like Randy Travis, to becoming one of the genre’s top three most-streamed artists in the country genre.

“I’m incredibly proud of the family I’ve been able to build along the way, including not only my wife and daughter, but the family I have out on the road that works so hard behind-the-scenes to make it all happen,” notes Kane. “This Amazon Music mini-documentary gives fans a new glimpse into my world, including some of the incredibly hard moments that have led up to this point.”

He adds, “I appreciate everyone and all the fans who have been there since day 1, and hope that anybody that watches takes away one thing: That this is a family. And we want to do you all proud.”

In addition to watching the new film, you can stream the Amazon Original Live EP, Live from Los Angeles.

