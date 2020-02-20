Luke Combs adds new, in-the-round dates to 2020 What You See is What You Get Tour

Luke Combs just launched his 2020 What You Get Tour earlier this month, but the country superstar is already making big plans for later in the year: He’s extending the run to include several more dates this fall and winter.

For the newly-confirmed dates, Luke will mount a new, in-the-round style stage design. Joining him will be current opening acts Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.

Additionally, the fall run will include some landmark dates for Luke, including his debut headlining performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He’ll play the iconic stage on Dec. 1; tickets for that show and the bulk of the rest of the new stops go on sale next Friday at 10AM local time.

Before launching the next leg of his tour, Luke will deliver six consecutive sold-out shows in April and May. The tour is named for his critically acclaimed new album, What You See is What You Get, which came out last November.

Here’s the itinerary for the newly announced dates on Luke’s tour:

9/19 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

9/22 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

9/25 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

9/26 — Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

10/2 — Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

10/3 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/15 — Eugene, OR, Matthew Knight Arena

10/17 — San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

10/20 — Billings, MT, MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

10/22 — Salt Lake City, UT. Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

10/24 — Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Arena

11/6 — Chicago, IL, United Center (on-sale February 28 at 12:00pm CT)

11/7 — St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

11/19 — Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

11/20 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

11/21 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

12/1 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

12/ 4 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

