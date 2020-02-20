JT's Blog
ICYMI: Brad Paisley Announces 2020 World Tour
Country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced his 2020 World Tour, which kicks off May 15 in Concord, CA., and includes a St. Louis stop on June 6th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Special guests on the U. S. tour dates will be hitmaker Jordan Davis and rising star Gabby Barrett. Additional 2020 tour dates will be added soon.
Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now at www.bradpaisley.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour and select cities are part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.megaticket.com.
A portion of all ticket sales will go to The Store – a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in partnership with Belmont University, are spearheading in Nashville, TN. It will be a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs. For more information on The Store go to www.thestore.org.
Check out the list of tour dates below!
- Feb. 21 | San Antonio, TX | San Antonio Rodeo*
- March 6 | Penticton, BC | South Okanagan Events Centre**
- March 7 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre**
- March 9 | Grand Prairie, AB | Revolution Place**
- March 12 | Moose Jaw, SK | Mosaic Place**
- March 13 | Medicine Hat, AB | Canalta Centre**
- March 20 | Thackerville, OK | WinStar World Casino*
- March 21 | Houston, TX | Houston Rodeo & Livestock*
- April 2 | Niagara Falls, ON | Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre**
- April 3 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena*
- May 15 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion
- May 16 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre
- May 17 | San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 22 | Ridgefield, WA |Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- May 23 | George, WA | Gorge Amphitheatre
- May 28 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
- May 29 | Denver, CO | Pepsi Center
- May 30 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
- June 4 | Detroit, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 5 | Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 6 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 12 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- June 13 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
- June 18 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
- June 19 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 20 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
- July 20 | Bergen, Norway | Bergenhus Festning
- July 22 | Trondheim, Norway | Kristiansten Festning
- July 24 | Goteborg, Sweden | Liseberg***
- July 25 | Gavle, Sweden | Furuviiksparken***
- July 29 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live
- July 30 | Berlin, Germany | Zitadelle
- July 31 | Schwetzingen, Germany | Schlossgarten Open Air***
- Aug. 7 |Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Aug. 8 | Pittsburgh, PA | KeyBank Pavilion
- Aug. 9 | Bethel, NY | |Bethel Woods Center
- Aug. 13 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug. 14 | Montreal, QC | Lasso Festival DeMusique Country***
- Aug. 15 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
- Aug. 22 | Lima, OH | Allen County Fairground***
- Sept. 3 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4 | St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Sept. 6 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 26 | Westbrook, ME | Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
- Sept. 27 | Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair
