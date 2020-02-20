ICYMI: Brad Paisley Announces 2020 World Tour

Adele Starr, Getty Images

Country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced his 2020 World Tour, which kicks off May 15 in Concord, CA., and includes a St. Louis stop on June 6th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Special guests on the U. S. tour dates will be hitmaker Jordan Davis and rising star Gabby Barrett. Additional 2020 tour dates will be added soon.

Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now at www.bradpaisley.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour and select cities are part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.megaticket.com.

A portion of all ticket sales will go to The Store – a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in partnership with Belmont University, are spearheading in Nashville, TN. It will be a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs. For more information on The Store go to www.thestore.org.

Check out the list of tour dates below!

Feb. 21 | San Antonio, TX | San Antonio Rodeo *

March 6 | Penticton, BC | South Okanagan Events Centre**

March 7 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre**

March 9 | Grand Prairie, AB | Revolution Place**

March 12 | Moose Jaw, SK | Mosaic Place**

March 13 | Medicine Hat, AB | Canalta Centre**

March 20 | Thackerville, OK | WinStar World Casino*

March 21 | Houston, TX | Houston Rodeo & Livestock*

April 2 | Niagara Falls, ON | Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre**

April 3 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena*

May 15 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion

May 16 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 17 | San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 22 | Ridgefield, WA |Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 23 | George, WA | Gorge Amphitheatre

May 28 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

May 29 | Denver, CO | Pepsi Center

May 30 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

June 4 | Detroit, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 5 | Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 12 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 13 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

June 19 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 | Bergen, Norway | Bergenhus Festning

July 22 | Trondheim, Norway | Kristiansten Festning

July 24 | Goteborg, Sweden | Liseberg***

July 25 | Gavle, Sweden | Furuviiksparken***

July 29 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

July 30 | Berlin, Germany | Zitadelle

July 31 | Schwetzingen, Germany | Schlossgarten Open Air***

Aug. 7 |Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 8 | Pittsburgh, PA | KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 9 | Bethel, NY | |Bethel Woods Center

Aug. 13 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 14 | Montreal, QC | Lasso Festival DeMusique Country***

Aug. 15 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 | Lima, OH | Allen County Fairground***

Sept. 3 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 | St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 | Westbrook, ME | Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Sept. 27 | Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair

@iamholleman