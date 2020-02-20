“I Hope”: Gabby Barrett crosses 200 million on-demand streams with rising new single

Gabby Barrett’s star continues to rise as her soulful new single, “I Hope,” eclipses 200 million on-demand streams. The song ranks in the top five of all on-demand country streams, clocking in at the No. 3 spot in Country song sales. Moreover, “I Hope” is sitting at the top of the Apple Music country chart.

The searing breakup anthem is climbing at radio, too: Gabby’s single is in the top fifteen on the country radio airplay charts, and broke the top ten on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. That makes her the first solo female to claim that honor with a debut single since 2017.

“I Hope” is Gabby’s breakout debut, following her run as a Top 3 finalist on American Idol. Highlighting her soulful, powerhouse voice, the song tells the story of coming off a bad breakup, and hoping that the person who broke her heart received the same treatment at the hands of his next love interest.

Gabby’s looking forward to a busy 2020 ahead. The singer is opening for Brad Paisley on his 2020 World Tour, which kicks off in May.

