Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 02/19: Harry Styles Gets Robbed, Oklahoma Man Catches 157lbs Paddlefish, Heat Up St. Louis
February 19, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 02/19 – Harry Styles had no Valentines on Valentines Day and was apparently robbed that same day. Justin Hamlin was fishing in Oklahoma and caught a 157lbs paddle fish and had to throw it back because of a weird state law. Heat Up St. Louis happened on Friday where they served a half a million biscuits where the proceeds stayed right here in town.