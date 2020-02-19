Trailblazer Festival reveals “Next From Nashville” lineup

A group of up-and-coming country artists have been selected to perform at Trailblazer Festival’s “Next From Nashville” stage.

Fans who attend the New York-based festival will have the opportunity to see some of Nashville’s rising talent including Filmore, Niko Moon, Brandon Ratcliff and Hailey Whitters.

Caroline Jones, who’s toured with the likes of Zac Brown Band, and dueted with Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett on her song “Gulf Coast Girl,” will also take the “Next From Nashville” stage, along with “Delight” trio Avenue Beat, Teddy Robb, Kylie Morgan and many others.

The newcomers will join headlining acts Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett during the three-day festival that sets up shop at Hunter Mountain Resort in Hunter, New York June 12-14. Tickets are on sale now.

