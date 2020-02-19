LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/19

Sweet Becca talks to Luke Bryan about raising his nephews and nieces and if they’re showing any interest in playing music. Luke is also loving all the new country music dads and being a part of the daddy club and giving advice when asked. Maren Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd is now having success as an artist on top of being a song writer and talks about kind of falling into it when moving to Nashville. Chris Stapleton spent their valentines day at a play featuring Tyler Perry where he was asked to sing in the middle of the performance.