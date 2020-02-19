LISTEN: Jordan Davis Is No Stranger To Mardi Gras

Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Being from Shreveport, Louisiana and all, we can assume that Nashville’s Jordan Davis knows his way around a Mardi Gras parade. He backs up that statement and gives a little advice if you’re attending this year, saying, “My main piece of advice is everybody needs to experience New Orleans at least once.”

He goes onto say, “Another piece is just pace yourself. It is pretty much a month-long party, so just pace yourself, try to stay hydrated that’s not alcohol, have a blast and catch a bunch of beads. Get a sign – that’s another piece of advice. If you’re really going after beads, get something that catches their eyes. Also, when it comes to making signs, best advice, make it a hoop, ‘cause if you have somebody on a float, if they have something to throw at, you’re gonna get a ton more beads.”

