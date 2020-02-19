Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton turn Boise into a “Dive Bar” in live video

Garth Brooks has unveiled the long-awaited video of him and Blake Shelton performing “Dive Bar” live for the first time.

Captured during Garth’s show at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho in July 2019, the video, which premiered on Facebook today, shows the two superstars delighting the capacity crowd with the lighthearted tune about the joys of a dive bar.

The performance begins with Garth singing the first verse solo before Blake rises from below the stage to join him. The crowd is thoroughly enjoying every moment, with shots of fans singing and dancing along and raising their beers in the air are interspersed between performance clips.

As the two duet, Blake pulls a sign from a fan in the audience that reads “Blake is My Hall Pass,” getting a laugh from Garth.

At song’s end, Garth lets out a celebratory scream while Blake soaks in the applause from the massive crowd, the set ending with a hug between the two stars.

“Blake — he looks fantastic. But the crowd! The crowd just killed it for me,” Garth remarked about the video during the Monday night episode of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G.

“Dive Bar” will be featured on Garth’s upcoming album, Fun.

