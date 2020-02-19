BIG 3: Coronavirus Recoveries on Rise, Battlehawks Sell Out & Lisa Turtle Snub

1. Chinese health officials say the number of people who recovered from COVID-19 is more than the number infected by the coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began.

2. The BattleHawks brand is resonating in St. Louis. After two road games to start the XFL season, the team will play its first home game at The Dome and it’s considered a sellout at 28,000 fans.

3. Lisa Turtle is coming out of her shell. Actress Lark Voorhies is saying she was hurt when producers didn’t reach out to her for the revival of “Saved By The Bell.”