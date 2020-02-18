Trace Adkins announces The Way I Wanna Go Tour dates

Trace Adkins is hitting the road this year on The Way I Wanna Go Tour.

The deep baritone singer will voyage across the country, performing in theatres, state fairs and other venues on a 27-date tour that runs from spring through the fall.

The trek begins on April 15 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and brings him to such cities as Charleston, West Virginia, Biloxi, Mississippi and Las Vegas. He’ll conclude the tour on the five night cruise, Country Cruising, from November 9-14.

Trace is set to deliver fan favorite hits he’s recorded throughout the years, the tour allowing him to connect with fans loyal and new.

“I’ll be on stage singing ‘Every Light in the House Is On,’ and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn’t even alive when I recorded that song. To watch their face go, ‘Oh, that’s a cool hook, I like this…’ it’s like, ‘Well, these songs still resonate today and are tried-and-true hits,'” Trace describes. “It’s pretty special.”

Visit the singer’s website for a full list of dates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.