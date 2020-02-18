LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/18

Sweet Becca talks to Jason Aldean about being more open to fans and putting together a piece on YouTube that includes getting question about 2 year old Memphis, and the possibility of more kids in the future. Garth Brooks jumps back into the top 10 with “Dive Bar” and the possibility of doing more Dive Bar Tour stops and loves taking out different opening acts on his tours. And new music from Florida Georgia Line in the form a “Yummy” remix.