Kane Brown to be profiled in Amazon Music documentary

Kane Brown is the focus of a new Amazon Music documentary.

Titled Velocity, the mini-documentary will chronicle Kane’s fast rising career from building a fan base on social media to becoming one of country music’s modern superstars who headlined the Staples Center’s 20th anniversary concert in January, which sold out in 90 minutes. Kane is one of few country stars to perform at the famed arena and is one of 10 country artists to sell out the venue.

The special will also feature interviews with Kane’s wife Katelyn, manager Martha Earls and other members of his team, along with friends David Bliek and barber CT Kutz.

Release of an Amazon Original Live EP with songs from Kane’s performance at the Staples Center will coincide with the documentary. Both projects drop on February 20.

