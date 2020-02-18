ICYMI: Rascal Flatts Adds A Few More Dates To Their ‘Farewell Tour’

It’s all bittersweet, really. An incredible run as a band is coming to end but not just yet. Rascal Flatts has just announced they’re adding even more dates to their Farewell Tour which is making its stop in St. Louis on July 23rd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. And since this is a farewell, there’s a good chance they’ll keep adding dates.. because why wouldn’t they, right?

“While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever because of our fans, and this year is all about them!” says the band’s DeMarcus.

“We’ve really just been kinda working on new music, just cutting songs as we find the ones we’re passionate about,” he explained at the time. “We don’t really have any timetable to release that music, as of right now. Over the next couple of months, as we finish it, we’re gonna start to figure out what we’re doing with it.”

Check out the full list of dates here and let us know if you’ll be attending the show at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

Rascal Flatts, 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:

June 11— Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @S&T Bank Music Park

July 17 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater

July 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

July 31 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 2 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino

Aug. 20 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 21 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amp

Aug. 22 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Oct. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

