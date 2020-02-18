JT's Blog
ICYMI: Rascal Flatts Adds A Few More Dates To Their ‘Farewell Tour’
It’s all bittersweet, really. An incredible run as a band is coming to end but not just yet. Rascal Flatts has just announced they’re adding even more dates to their Farewell Tour which is making its stop in St. Louis on July 23rd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. And since this is a farewell, there’s a good chance they’ll keep adding dates.. because why wouldn’t they, right?
“While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever because of our fans, and this year is all about them!” says the band’s DeMarcus.
“We’ve really just been kinda working on new music, just cutting songs as we find the ones we’re passionate about,” he explained at the time. “We don’t really have any timetable to release that music, as of right now. Over the next couple of months, as we finish it, we’re gonna start to figure out what we’re doing with it.”
Check out the full list of dates here and let us know if you’ll be attending the show at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!
Rascal Flatts, 2020 Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:
June 11— Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @S&T Bank Music Park
July 17 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater
July 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
July 31 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 2 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino
Aug. 20 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 21 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amp
Aug. 22 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 12 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Oct. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
