Brett Young says “I Do” on new collaboration with Norwegian singer

Brett Young‘s talent is traveling across continental lines.

The country star is collaborating with Norwegian singer Astrid S on her new single, “I Do.” The pop-oriented song, featuring acoustic guitar and penned solely by Astrid S, explores the lingering feelings of a past love. Brett appears on the chorus, and says he was drawn to the track by its storytelling nature.

“I was so honored to be asked to collaborate on this track with Astrid,” he shares. “When I first heard ‘I Do,’ I instantly connected to the lyrics and storytelling, so jumping onboard and digging into something a little bit different was a no-brainer for me. I can’t wait for the fans to hear this one.”

Astrid S was a contestant in 2013 during the seventh season of Pop Idol, Norway’s version of American Idol, placing fifth. Though a pop artist, she cites country music as an “influence” and “inspiration” to her as a songwriter.

“I Do” will be released February 28.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.