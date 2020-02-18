Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood + more to perform at 2020 Hometown Rising

Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival has announced its star studded lineup.

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion are among the superstar talent to perform at the second annual festival that unites bourbon and music in Louisville, Kentucky.

Blake and Old Dominion are set to perform on September 12, topping a lineup that includes Jon Pardi, Clint Black, and up and comers like Caylee Hammack and Jon Langston, among others. The closing night set sees Carrie and Dierks on the bill with additional performances by Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cam, Blanco Brown, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

In addition to the country stars, attendees also have access to bourbon tastings, workshops, art activations and several other activities.

Hometown Rising will take place September 12-13 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville. Select tickets go on sale February 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

