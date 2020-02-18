Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Newman Update, All-Women NHL Broadcast & Yale Drone Delivery
February 18, 2020
1. Denny Hamlin is the winner of this year’s Daytona 500, but the racing world is concerned about Ryan Newman’s condition after a fiery crash.
2. History will be made when the Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on March 8th.
For the very first time, an @NHL game with be broadcast and produced solely by women in the U.S. as NBC Sports fields an all-female team on NBCSN, coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8!https://t.co/pYH0lHwPzI— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 17, 2020
3. Some students at Yale University are launching a new campus delivery service that uses drones.
Yale students start drone delivery service on campus | News Break – https://t.co/QoVYgOeJF2 pic.twitter.com/gWJSiJ4da7— SM Enlightenment Media (@SMEnlightenment) February 17, 2020