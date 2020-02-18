“Be Our Guest:” Rascal Flatts announce opening acts, new dates to farewell tour

Rascal Flatts are expanding their farewell tour with the announcement of several new dates and opening acts.

The CMA Award winning group has added 11 shows to the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour, including a stop in their home cities of Columbus, Ohio, where they formed, and Nashville, Tennessee where they’ve spent the past decade cultivating their career.

They’ll play at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on September 25 and close out the tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 30.

The beloved trio will bring many up-and-coming country stars on the road with them, as Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Rachel Wammack, Matt Stell and Avenue Beat will serve as opening acts on select dates. More guest acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

They’ve also added new stops in New Orleans, Louisiana, Omaha, Nebraska, Birmingham, Alabama and more towns across the U.S. during the trek that runs from June through October. Check out Rascal Flatts’ official website for a full list of tour dates.

