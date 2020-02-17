LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/17

Sweet Becca talks to Kenny Chesney about his past 17 albums and how far he’s came since that dream started with a new song coming out on Friday. Carrie Underwood’s son answers questions about mom and a lot of seems to be the thinking that moms job is folding laundry. Dierks Bentley talks about traveling all over the world but loves playing shows close to home. Maren Morris has already scored some mom points while having a song on Sesame Street, with the baby due next month.