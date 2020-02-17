ICYMI: Sugarland Set For New EP And A Tour To Go Along With It

Big Machine

Sugarland is BACK in a big way as their new EP BIGGER. LOUDER. LIVE is set to drop at the end of the month and will return to the road this summer for their THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR 2020 with special guests Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes as well as Danielle Bradbery on select dates. According to Big Machine, “The live versions honor their critically-acclaimed sixth studio album BIGGER as Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush prepare to embark on a new chapter with fresh music coming this year.”

See the dates below and let us know if you’re looking forward to the new EP at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR 2020

June 4 – Toronto, ON / Budweiser Stage *^

June 5 – Syracuse, NY / St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

June 6 – Hartford, CT / Xfinity Theatre *^

June 12 – The Woodlands, TX / Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^

June 13 – Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion *^

June 14 – Austin, TX / Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

June 18 – Albuquerque, NM / Isleta Amphitheater *^

June 19 – Phoenix, AZ / Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

June 20 – Chula Vista, CA / North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

June 25 – Wheatland, CA / Toyota Amphitheatre *^

June 26 – Mountain View, CA / Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

June 27 – Irvine, CA / FivePoint Amphitheatre *^

July 2 – Aurora, IL / River Edge Park ^

July 3 – Prior Lake, MN / Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^

July 10 – Mansfield, MA / Xfinity Center *^

July 11 – Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion *^

July 12 – Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

July 16 – Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center *^

July 18 – Bangor, ME / Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *^

July 19 – Gilford, NH / Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

July 23 – Burgettstown, PA / S&T Bank Music Park *~

July 24 – Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre *~

July 25 – Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater *~

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center +^

July 31 – Alpharetta, GA / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

August 1 – Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion +^

* Mary Chapin Carpenter

^ Tenille Townes

~ Danielle Bradbery

+ Special guest to be announced

@iamholleman