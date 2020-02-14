Lauren Alaina reveals the track list and artwork for her forthcoming ‘Getting Good’ EP

On the heels of wrapping her first-ever headlining tour, Lauren Alaina is sharing more details about her new Getting Good EP, including the cover art and a full track list for the project.

The EP’s cover, which Lauren posted on her socials, is a snapshot of the singer dressed in a glittering dark outfit with a plunging neckline, gazing intently into the camera’s lens. The photograph reflects Lauren’s trademark vulnerability, and career-long commitment to being honest with her fans about subjects like her eating disorder, breakups, and the loss of her stepfather to cancer.

Following the singer’s own That Girl Was Me Tour, which featured opening act Filmore, Lauren will head out on the road again. This time, she’s joining Blake Shelton for his upcoming Friends & Heroes Tour 2020.

Her new EP features a number of songs fans already know and love, such as the title track and the empowerment anthem “Ladies in the ‘90s.” Set for release on March 6, it will also feature three brand-new tracks.

Here’s a full track list for Lauren’s Getting Good EP:

“In My Veins”

“Getting Good”

“Somebody Else’s Problem”

“Ladies in the ’90s”

“Country in Me”

“The Other Side”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.