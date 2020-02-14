‘Abby’: Travis Denning’s new song is an antidote to the Valentine’s Day blues

In his scathing new breakup tune, Travis Denning is leaving a dead-end relationship for “Abby” — and yep, that stands for “anybody but you.”

The new song is the perfect anthem for anybody who’s alone on Valentine’s Day, although Travis assures People that he’s not against the observance on principle. He just loved the clever wordplay behind the song.

“The minute I heard this song I knew I had to record it, because my instant reaction was, ‘Man, I wish I had written that,’” Travis explains. “I feel like anyone who has gone through a breakup can relate to it in some way and wishing they had a response as bold as ‘Any body but you.’”

The rising country star has a big year ahead of him on the road, as he joins Dustin Lynch on the latter’s headlining Stay Country Tour. Following that run, Travis will join Sam Hunt for the Southside Summer Tour. Fortunately, he adds, “Abby” has already proven to be a smash hit at his live show.

“We’ve played it out on the road live a few times and the reaction has been wild. I’m excited that more people are getting to hear this song. It’s a fun one,” Travis adds.

