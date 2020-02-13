Darius Rucker earns 8X platinum certification, all-time top-five status for “Wagon Wheel”

In 2013, Darius Rucker scored a big hit with his version of “Wagon Wheel.” Seven years later, the song continues to sell: It was just certified for sales of eight million copies.

Now, Darius is the only solo male artist in history to achieve an eight-times-Platinum song. Additionally, “Wagon Wheel” has made the list of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.

The singer was presented with a commemorative plaque during a surprise celebration of the milestone at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. After executives from his label broke the historic news to him, Darius was in shock.

“I don’t believe you. I don’t believe this! Wow, what a testament to the fans and their love of country music,” he reflected.

The anthemic singalong began as an unfinished chorus recorded by Bob Dylan in 1973. 25 years after that, the string band Old Crow Medicine Show added some verses and released it as “Wagon Wheel.” But it wasn’t until Darius put his rootsy, infectious spin on the song that it catapulted into the mainstream.

Since Darius kicked off his country career, he’s notched nine chart-topping singles at country radio. Before that, he was best known as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish; last year, the band reconvened for a new album and a sold-out tour.

