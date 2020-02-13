Carrie Underwood’s son thinks she’s a 70-year-old, professional laundry-washer in hilarious new post

In a recent social media post, Carrie Underwood revealed the hilarious truth of what her four-year-old son, Isaiah, really thinks of her.

The superstar shared a fill-in-the-blank-style story about her that Isaiah wrote, complete with descriptions of her physical appearance, favorite foods and more.

While some of Isaiah’s answers were pretty accurate — he said his mom was blonde and had brown eyes, for example — others were adorably off-base. He wrote that he thought the 36-year-old Carrie was aged 70, for one thing, and explained that her job was to “wash the laundry.”

“Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” Carrie wrote in the caption of her post.

Carrie likely has more sweet motherhood mishaps in front of her. In addition to big brother Isaiah, she and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second baby boy, Jacob, in January of 2019.

