Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 02/12: Blue’s Bouwmeester Undergoing Test For Cardiac Episode, Bernie Wins New Hampshire, And Albie An Internet Sensation
February 12, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 02/12 – Blues Bouwmeester is being evaluated for cardiac issues that occurred while he was on the ice. Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshires primary last night, and little Albie is an internet sensation eating and spilling spaghetti all down his stomach that will make your day.