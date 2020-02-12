The Baby Is Here! Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Welcome Their Third Child

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

We knew it was happening but we just weren’t sure when. Finally, a week after the expected due date of February 3rd, Nashville’s Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, into the world! Lauren went to social media just days before and posted a picture of herself with her two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, and made a reference to the child that she’s expecting, saying, “Might be the last time I can hold all 3 girls this easily.”

Her latest post showing the new addition to the family included their two daughters with newborn and included her saying, “Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face 🥰 Lennon Love Akins 💕” Akins shares on Instagram. “9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes 💙We could not be more in love 💗💗💗”

@iamholleman