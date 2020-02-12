Sugarland will be ‘Bigger, Louder’ and ‘Live’ in 2020

Sugarland is on the way back in 2020 with new music, a new tour, and a new live EP.

First, Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will release their three-track Bigger, Louder, Live EP on February 28. “On a Roll,” “Bigger,” and “Babe” originally appeared on the duo’s reunion album from 2018 and were recorded on their tour that same year.

Then on June 4, the award-winning duo kicks off the There Goes the Neighborhood Tour in Toronto, with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes and Danielle Bradbery joining them along the way. The trek is set to wrap August 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with full details available at SugarlandMusic.com.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Kristian are busy working on new music, set to arrive sometime this year.

