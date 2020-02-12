LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/12

Sweet Becca talks about Thomas Rhett and Lauren having their baby on Monday morning named Lennon Love, a week after the original due date. Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum wrote the song “Crazy Love” about his wife as a love letter for being crazy enough to love him. Russell Dickerson‘s place is about 2 miles from Thomas Rhett’s place and they drive street legal scooters back and forth. Dierks Bentley talks about the most meaningful gifts he and his wife exchanged back in the day on Valentines Day.