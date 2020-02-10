Garth Brooks anticipates summer release for “Fun” album

Garth Brooks has unveiled an anticipated time of release for his new album, Fun.

In a Facebook preview of the first episode of his streaming show Inside Studio G in 2020 shows the many topics Garth is set to discuss includes his upcoming album. Though originally scheduled for release in 2019, the superstar says he pushed back the date to accommodate Legacy, the comprehensive collection of five of Garth’s hit albums.

“I think this summer you’re going to see it. It was supposed to be last fall, but the Legacy project came out and we didn’t want them to compete with each other,” he explains.

Garth lso reflects on the first show of the year on the Dive Bar Tour, which took over Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts on February 5, describing it as setting the stage for his other upcoming live shows.

“If what happened [last week] was any sign of what’s gonna happen in 2020, it’s going to be the best year yet for us!” he shares.

Inside Studio G airs tonight on Garth’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

