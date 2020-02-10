Cam unveils cover art for new single, “Till There’s Nothing Left”

Cam has announced the name and release date of her next single.

The singer is set to release “Till There’s Nothing Left” on February 13. She unveiled the news by posting the cover art on Instagram, showing her dressed in purple jeans and a glittery top as she perches against a vintage Mustang Fastback, against a backdrop of a purple, black and orange sky decorated with stars.

Cam teased that new music would be coming soon in a January 22 social media post, encouraging fans to pre-save the song.

“Till There’s Nothing Left” serves as Cam’s first single release since “Road to Happiness” in 2018. She performed the song live during her 2019 tour.

The powerhouse singer broke onto the music scene in 2015 with “Burning House,” the chart-topping hit off her sophomore album, Untamed.

She and husband Adam Weaver welcomed daughter Lucy in December 2019. While she handles her mom duties, Cam’s also working on a new album that’s scheduled for release this year.

