BIG 3: Coronavirus Cruise, MO Potholes Worst in Nation & Opera Receives $45M

February 7, 2020

1. A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers quarantined for possible coronavirus infection is now docked in New Jersey.

2. New data shows Missourians complain more about potholes than anyone else in the nation.

3. The Opera Theatre of St. Louis is receiving a record breaking gift from an Illinois woman who died in December.