BIG 3: Coronavirus Cruise, MO Potholes Worst in Nation & Opera Receives $45M
February 7, 2020
1. A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers quarantined for possible coronavirus infection is now docked in New Jersey.
2. New data shows Missourians complain more about potholes than anyone else in the nation.
#Missouri had the most pothole complaints in the country.— Rhyan J. Henson (@rhyan_henson) February 7, 2020
Report potholes:
STL:(314) 622-4800
STLCO:(314)615-8538
IDOT:(217) 782-6263 pic.twitter.com/sxZMBWb1nM
3. The Opera Theatre of St. Louis is receiving a record breaking gift from an Illinois woman who died in December.
A beloved St. Louis philanthropist and life board member at the Opera Theater left the company a "transformative" gift in the wake of her death. https://t.co/vAknRUm6sC— ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2020