Cody Johnson Releases New Cologne That’ll Make Your Man Smell Texas Manly

I wanna take this time to shoutout COJO NATION real quick. Texas country star Cody Johnson has just released a brand new fragrance that will make any man in your life smell like a rugged Texas man. COJO Cologne is gonna run you about $69 for a 3.4 ounce bottle on the internet and it’s 100% all natural blended and handcrafted right here in the United States.

According to cojocologne.com, “COJO Cologne is 100% all natural blended fragrance, handcrafted right here in the good ol’ U.S.A. This distinct and unique fragrance is undeniably incomparable to other brands; hands down! Whether you go to work in a Resistol cowboy hat and spurs, a sports coat and tie, or leather gloves and a hard hat, COJO Cologne is the scent especially crafted for the cowboy in YOU!”

How does it smell? The same website tells us that the fragrance falls into the Woody Aromatic fragrance. The custom blend begins with top notes of bergamot, light spices and Mandarin oil. The middle notes contain bunches of coriander spice, sandalwood, honey & rugged leather. The woody base is a mix of mahogany wood, fir balsam and a touch of vetiver and amber.

