TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 02/04: Trouble With Iowa Caucus, St. Charles To Revisit Liquor Laws, And Super Bowl Numbers Are In

extra news

Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 02/04 – Iowa Caucus’s were last night and now we’re just waiting for the results which is slow at the time because of new app technology. In St. Charles, the city will be reconsidering their food and liquor laws. Super Bowl numbers are in and 101.7 million viewers tuned in, and the Pepsi Halftime show brought in a couple more million with J-Lo and Shakira.