BIG 3: Coronvirus Cruise Ship, Cardinals Spring Training & 911 Sweatshirt

1. A U.S. cruise ship is quarantined in Japan after authorities learned a person infected with the coronavirus flew into Tokyo and spent a few days aboard the Diamond Princess.

2. The Cardinals are returning to field this month for spring training. Pitchers and catchers report a week from today, with the full squad reporting February 16th.

3. A Cincinnati man is facing a felony charge for calling police 25-times to report a missing sweatshirt.