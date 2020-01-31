Nashville notes

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, Locash are heading to Miami to pre-game for a good cause. The duo will participate in a charity golf tournament to benefit the Mourning Family Foundation, head outdoors for a beach cleanup at Oleta River State Park and then head to the 20th annual Celebrity Flag Football challenge.

Chuck Wicks gave fans a sneak peek into his picture-perfect wedding to his wife, Kasi Williams, via an Instagram video. The pair wed last July; Kasi is also Jason Aldean’s sister.

Lilly Hiatt, daughter of Americana great John Hiatt, is set to drop her debut album, Walking Proof, on March 27. The project will feature guest appearances from the likes of Amanda Shires, Aaron Lee Tasjan and her famous dad himself.