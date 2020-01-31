Former QB Sam Hunt predicts Super Bowl 54 will be “one for the books for sure”

Having been a college football quarterback himself, Sam Hunt may very well be country music’s foremost expert on Sunday’s Super Bowl.

And when it comes to the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the “Body Like a Back Road” hitmaker couldn’t be more amped up.

“It’s exciting. It’s like the new generation Super Bowl almost,” Sam says. “And the quarterbacks are great. I really like [the Chiefs’ QB Patrick] Mahomes. I mean, even he represents just a whole new era of quarterback.”

“And the game has changed a lot over the years,” Sam reflects. “I like watching great offenses. You know, I like quarterbacks who throw the ball around, score lots of points. These two teams do that, and they’ve got a lot of exciting players. So, I think this is gonna be one for the books for sure.”

Being a performer himself, Sam’s also anxious to see the spectacle Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on at halftime.

“The Super Bowl energy has become such a massive pop culture event,” he observes. ” And I love that they’ve incorporated music and entertainment with the sport itself, and the entertainment value that comes from that.”

“And it encompasses just a strong representation of American culture,” Sam adds. “And I’m a huge music fan, obviously, and I’m a huge sports fan, so those are two of my favorite worlds combined there.”

Tune in to Fox Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET to watch Super Bowl 54.

Sam’s latest hit, “Kinfolks,” is currently in country’s top five.

